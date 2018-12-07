Pete Shelley (Buzzcocks) est mort

Infinie tristesse que celle ressentie ce matin à la rédaction. Cofondateur des Buzzcocks avec Howard Devoto, Shelley (au civil : Peter Campbell McNeish) est décédé hier jeudi 6 décembre, en Estonie, où il vivait. Il avait soixante-trois ans.

Le groupe ne donne pas de détails sur les circonstances, mais certains médias britanniques parlent d’un arrêt cardiaque suspecté. L’histoire avait démarré au milieu des années 1970, et le groupe avait ouvert pour les Pistols en 1976. Le dernier album du groupe, The Way, est sorti en 2014.

Plus de détails à venir, certainement.

Communiqué officiel du groupe :

It’s with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK’s most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks. Pete’s music has inspired generations of musicians over a career that spanned five decades and with his band and as a solo artist, he was held in the highest regard by the music industry and by his fans around the world.

A more detailed statement will follow.

