Genesis P-Orridge : leucémie

Genesis P-Orridge, 67 ans, leader de Psychic TV et personne ayant cofondé la formation pionnière des musiques industrielles Throbbing Gristle, annonce de tristes nouvelles sur sa page FB officielle [cf. ci-dessous, en dessous du communiqué du management].

Son état de santé s’était précarisé ces dernières semaines, Genesis ayant été hospitalisée à plusieurs reprises sur les deux derniers mois. Le diagnostic porté par la communauté médicale sur son cas est une leucémie myélomonocytaire chronique. Les traitements commenceront pour elle au début de la semaine prochaine, le lundi 23.

Bien évidemment, tout projet live est reporté, ce qui inclut les apparitions de Psychic TV en Europe.

Photo : Julianne Liebert

–

Communiqué officiel du managment de Genesis :

In August, Genesis was hospitalized after months of not feeling well with chronic pain, severe asthma & fatigue. That hospitalization and a battery of tests resulted in her finding out the cause of her symptoms was Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia. Since being diagnosed, Genesis has been in and out of the hospital with various complications from the CML. Genesis sadly and regrettably had to cancel the upcoming Psychic TV tour dates due to these complications and having to remain in NYC to start treatment. All the doctors are optimistic that they can get this under control soon and get Gen back on h/er feet for events starting in early 2018. Thanks to everyone for all the well wishes and understanding.

–

Be Sociable, Share!

















