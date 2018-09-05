Dead Can Dance : nouvel album AVEC Lisa Gerrard (confirmation)

Suite à un début de fièvre ayant envahi la communauté des fans, DCD fait le communiqué suivant sur FB, qui rassurera tout le monde sur l’état des troupes et, a priori, l’implication de Lisa Gerrard sur l’album et la tournée 2019 :

Just to set the record straight (no pun intended!) Lisa sings on 4 of the 7 movements on Dionysus. The side line article is merely a malicious rumour without foundation and we will be seeking a retraction from them.

