Conway Savage (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds) est décédé

Il trempait dans le chaudront melbournien de la no wave et du post-punk. Il avait intégré The Bad Seeds dans les années 1990, était l’homme de Nick Cave au piano.

L’autodidacte Conway Savage est décédé dimanche 2 septembre des suites d’une tumeur au cerveau. Il n’avait que cinquante-huit ans.

Personne n’oubliera cette personnalité en réserve, ce physique sec, ce jeu sobre et si essentiel. Nos pensées vont évidemment à sa famille, ses proches, aux Bad Seeds, et à Nick.

Communiqué officiel des Bad Seeds :

CONWAY SAVAGE

Our beloved Conway passed away on Sunday evening. A member of Bad Seeds for nearly thirty years, Conway was the anarchic thread that ran through the band’s live performances. He was much loved by everyone, band members and fans alike. Irascible, funny, terrifying, sentimental, warm-hearted, gentle, acerbic, honest, genuine – he was all of these things and quite literally “had the gift of a golden voice,” high and sweet and drenched in soul. On a drunken night, at four in the morning, in a hotel bar in Cologne, Conway sat at the piano and sang Streets of Laredo to us, in his sweet, melancholy style and stopped the world for a moment. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house. Goodbye Conway, there isn’t a dry eye in the house. Love, Nick and the Bad Seeds.

