Cardinal Noire : Deluge, fin janvier sur Audiotrauma

Cardinal Noire sortira le 25 janvier 2018 son nouvel opus studio, intitulé Deluge.

Le groupe, basé à Lappeenranta (Finlande), regroupe deux personnalités au passé chargé dans les scènes indus et metal depuis le milieu des années 1990 (Lasse Alander [composition et aspects visuels] / Kalle Lindberg [chant et production]). Le projet Republic Of Desire, notamment, figure au CV.

Cardinal Noire a démarré en 1992, en tant que side-project de Protectorate et délivrera fin janvier cette collection de neuf nouveaux titres, mixés par Lindberg aux studios Machinerie28 courant 2017.

Materisation : Arco Trauma (magicien du label Audiotrauma)

Artwork : W424



Deluge – Tracklisting

01. Narchon Kfrcphl

02. Controlled Addiction

03. Useful Idiot

04. Deluge

05. Community Collapse

06. No Reformation

07. Relance

08. Plague Eviction

09. Bury My Heart in a Landfill

> CARDINAL NOIRE ONLINE

– Facebook

– Bandcamp

Be Sociable, Share!

















