Cardinal Noire : Deluge, fin janvier sur Audiotrauma
Cardinal Noire sortira le 25 janvier 2018 son nouvel opus studio, intitulé Deluge.
Le groupe, basé à Lappeenranta (Finlande), regroupe deux personnalités au passé chargé dans les scènes indus et metal depuis le milieu des années 1990 (Lasse Alander [composition et aspects visuels] / Kalle Lindberg [chant et production]). Le projet Republic Of Desire, notamment, figure au CV.
Cardinal Noire a démarré en 1992, en tant que side-project de Protectorate et délivrera fin janvier cette collection de neuf nouveaux titres, mixés par Lindberg aux studios Machinerie28 courant 2017.
Materisation : Arco Trauma (magicien du label Audiotrauma)
Artwork : W424
Deluge – Tracklisting
01. Narchon Kfrcphl
02. Controlled Addiction
03. Useful Idiot
04. Deluge
05. Community Collapse
06. No Reformation
07. Relance
08. Plague Eviction
09. Bury My Heart in a Landfill
Derniers commentaires