Near Earth Orbit : A.T.O.M. (trailer)

La sage semble devoir se poursuivre pour le projet electro-gothique unissant Ashley Dayour et Artaud Seth (Garden Of Delight, Merciful Nuns), et dont les premiers essais – le premier en particulier – avaient convaincu. Voici en effet que surgit sur le web le trailer annonçant A.T.O.M., une occasion énième de saisir le niveau de productivité de Seth, impressionnant.

Texte de présentation de l’expérience :

I N T E R L U D E

THE CHURCH OF THE CHILDREN OF A.T.O.M. BELIEVED THE YEAR 2034 TO HAVE BEEN A GREAT HOLY EVENT PERPETUATED BY THEIR GOD, ATOM. IN FACT IT WAS NOT! ALTHOUGH THEIR SETTLEMENTS ARE CONCENTRATED PRIMARILY IN THE HEMISPHERE OF IO WHICH IS CONSTANTLY BATHED IN LUCIFER’S RAYS, SOME HABITANTS OF A.T.O.M. HAVE BEGUN IN RECENT GENERATIONS TO EXPLORE THE FARSIDE, THE HEMISPHERE FACING AWAY FROM LUCIFER, STILL COVERED IN ICE. THERE THEY COULD WITNESS THE ORIGIN OF THE APOCALYPSE WHICH DESTROYED HUGE PARTS OF MULTIVERSE 47AE BEFORE. FROM THAT MOMENT ON THEY KNEW TO BEING AN IMPOSSIBILITY IN AN IMPOSSIBLE WORLD WHICH EXIST IN PARALLEL UNIVERSES, CONSTANTLY INTERACTING WITH EACH OTHER. IN THE SPACE BETWEEN CHAOS AND SHAPE THERE WAS ANOTHER CHANCE.

