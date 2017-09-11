And Also The Trees : Brothers Of The Trees LIVE @ Dijon 15/10/2017

Un show spécial des frères Jones, fondateurs d’And Also The Trees, a lieu dans un mois à Dijon. Ce sera le dimanche 15 octobre 2017.

Il s’agit du projets Brothers Of The Trees, qui les voit intevenir tous deux en formation réduite et semi-improvisée, revisitant le fond de catalogue du groupe culte.

Une expérience à part… et à vivre (!) pour tout bon fan d’AATT qui se respecte.

Une page évènement a été créée pour l’occasion.

N’hésitez pas à vous inscrire. Le concert aura lieu à l’Hotel de Grandmont – Salle des Actes – 2 rue Crébillon – Dijon

Vous saurez nous en reparler.

BILLETTERIE : Lien Weezevent

COMMUNIQUE OFFICIEL

‘Brothers of the trees’ is a project with brothers Justin (guitarist) and Simon Jones (vocalist) of ‘And also the trees’ at its core. They play a semi improvised set using sometimes heavily effected guitar loops, drones and feedback, and passages of spoken word which often flow into melodic or even freeform versions of ‘AATT’ songs.

Their most recent shows in Leipzig’s Schauspielhaus theatre, Cafe de la Danse in Paris and the famous ‘Prinzenbar’ in Hamburg were exceptionally well received. Each show is unique and the intention is to be free to play with or without other musicians, guided by the differing circumstances, conditions and locations. It is ‘The trees’ how you have never seen them before and probably how you will never see them again.

